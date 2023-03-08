Evaluating Fenway Sports Group chief John Henry’s comments on Liverpool’s summer transfer

Whenever John Henry or anyone from the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) speak out, there’s usually great interest taken from Liverpool supporters.

Public appearances from members of the Reds’ hierarchy are infrequent. They usually let Jurgen Klopp do the talking when it comes to the majority of things about the runnings at Anfield.

However, one facet that the Liverpool manager's expertise do not - and will never - lie in is possible investment in the club. It’s a well-known fact that the Reds are on the market, with the news emerging in early November. But after FSG chairman Tom Werner and partner Sam Kennedy spoke out in the aftermath, not too much was said for several months.

However, Henry recently gave an interview with the Boston Sports Journal before expanding on his answer with the Liverpool Echo. Not only was the American group’s principal owner asked about investment plans but what could be in the offing in terms of the summer transfer window.

Henry said: “We’ve seen many football clubs go down unsustainable paths. We have and will continue to focus our attention on investing wisely in the transfer market and we remain incredibly proud of our squad."

Henry, no doubt, picked his words carefully when addressing such a topic. He'll be aware of the clamour from supporters that reinforcements are needed for Liverpool to again challenge for silverware amid a stuttering season that may also see a Champions League spot relinquished.

Henry will be conscious of Klopp's recent comments that the Reds 'have to do something' when it comes to bringing in players. The myriad of voices in the punditry world who are saying the same thing.

Talk of interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham isn’t going to abate anytime soon while plenty of other players will be linked.

The 73-year-old, therefore, would have been mindful that FSG do not show their hand and give away any bargaining power before the 2022-23 campaign is even over.

Liverpool's transfer policy down the years, for the most part, has been astute. Substantial fees have been paid, there's no denying that, but they've scarcely splashed out over the odds for players. Diogo Jota has justified a £40 million price tag despite initial scrutiny, while Darwin Nunez is beginning to display why FSG parted ways with an initial £64 million, having suffered early-season flak.

Yet the Reds have never come across as desperate for signings. Maybe the anomaly was when Klopp needed to shore up his defence yet the arrival of Virgil van Dijk for £75 million proved transformative. Let's not forget the Dutchman was coveted by most clubs across Europe at the time, too.

Had Henry come out and admitted that fresh faces were a necessity and FSG will arm Klopp with a blank chequebook then it sends out a stark message to Dortmund and every other club across Europe. It sends a message that Liverpool have got a war chest to spend - and gives selling teams the upper hand. They can higher their valuations on players being acutely aware that the Reds have funds available and are in the market.

Just look at Chelsea, for example. Todd Boehly has by no means tried to shroud the monumental funds the Stamford Bridge outfit have been willing to spend since his takeover last May and outfits have used it to their advantage. Benfica were steadfast until the £106 million release clause to sell Enzo Fernandez, while Shakhtar Donetsk were unwavering before they banked £88.5 million for Mykhailo Mudryk.

There’s no denying that Klopp needs to be backed in the market in the summer. What he’s achieved at Liverpool, ending a 30-year wait for a league title, consistently going toe-to-toe with maga-rich Manchester City and adding a sixth Champions League to the trophy cabinet, has been an immense achievement.