Liverpool moved seven points clear at the Premier League summit after beating Leicester City on Boxing Day.

Linda Pizzuti, the wife of Fenway Sports Group (FSG) principal owner John Henry, toasted Liverpool’s victory over Leicester City.

The Reds earned a 3-1 win in their final game at Anfield in 2024. Arne Slot’s side had to battle from behind, with Cody Gakpo equalising on the stroke of half-time before Curtis Jones and Mo Salah netted in the second period.

The triumph ensured that Liverpool moved seven points clear of second-placed Chelsea at the top of the Premier League. The Reds also have a game in hand. And after watching the victory from America, Pizzuti took to Instagram to celebrate. Pizzuti, who is a partner of Liverpool owners FSG, posted: “Terrific boxing day with 3 goals and 3 points at Anfield. LFC is now 7 points clear with a game in hand.”

In the comment section, one supporter replied to Pizzuti’s message: “We can win this premier league!!!” And in response, Pizutti sends an emoji of folded hands praying. She holds the same sentiment as every Kopite, who are starting to dream but are not yet getting overly confident. Liverpool have still played only 17 matches and are weary that there are tricky games to come in the second half of the campaign - especially as they have progressed into the next stage of the Champions League and are in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

However, Slot is still refusing to get carried away. The Liverpool boss said at his post-match press conference: “I think if you’re in this game for a long time, like these players are and I am as well, then you know 20 games before the end you don’t look at it. You know so many challenges are still ahead of you. I think it was two months ago we were one point behind [Manchester] City and look what has happened there; in terms of injuries and then you have a bit of bad luck, you have a suspension. This can happen to any team, so it’s far too early to already be celebrating.

“But it is of course nice for us to be the team who we are. So, we know we are able to do this. But you have been at all these games like me and I don’t think there was any easy win for us during all these games. It could have been an easy win against Tottenham but then we conceded two and it was 5-3 and I was still like, ‘Hmm, OK’, I was quite happy with us scoring a sixth goal. That tells you how difficult it is to win if all your players are available, let alone if somewhere during the season you pick up some injuries or suspensions. That’s why we just have to take it one game at a time.”