The former Liverpool midfielder has opened up more on his move to Ajax.

Jordan Henderson Ajax Press Conference

Jordan Henderson has spoken out about whether Liverpool star Mohamed Salah should make the move to the Saudi Pro League after quitting Al Ettifaq to move to Ajax.

Henderson, 33, left Al Ettifaq after just half a season in Saudi Arabia despite captaining the side under Steven Gerrard. He managed 19 appearances across all competitions and he was able to reunite with former teammate Georginio Wijnaldum but reports have revealed he was unsettled and wanted to return to Europe and he was linked with a number of moves including Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, Juventus and others.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salah was the subject of a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad in the summer which was promptly rejected by Liverpool but they could return in the future as the league are desperate to make the Egyptian the face of their growing football project. His contract expires in 2025 which could cause concern as he will have just a year left after this season.

Henderson was asked whether his early-exit into a three-year-deal could ward off other potential moves from players or managers in the future, namely Salah who was linked in the summer. "No, definitely not." He defiantly began. "Everyone's different, you look at the big players who are there now and loving every minute of it, you might get others that don't settle or something happens in their private life, whatever it may be and things change quickly.

"I won't sit here and speak badly about the league, or the clubs or anything like that, that's just not the case. I've got full respect for the opportunity I had to go there and unfortunately, it didn't work out, it was a short space of time. Sometimes it doesn't work out in football and that's how it is, you just have to move on and we'll both shake hands and move on and nothing changes."

Salah currently has 18 goals and nine assists this season but he limped off with a suspected hamstring injury in Egypt's latest Africa Cup of Nations game, which could be a real issue for Jurgen Klopp. The extent of the injury hasn't been confirmed yet and fans are hoping he can be available to return to action as swiftly as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement