The Everton midfielder scored the only goal of the game to send Sean Dyche's side through to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Gomes, 30, was starting just his second game of the season under Sean Dyche after struggling with injuries and fitness but he made the difference at Goodison Park with a fantastic first half free-kick which sailed past Sam Johnstone.

It was his second goal of the season in seven appearances and he recently returned to the side during the 2-1 defeat away at Tottenham in December, a game in which he also scored. But his free-kick has broken a long time drought and unwanted record for the club.

Gomes is the first Everton player to score directly from a free-kick since Lucas Digne against Lincoln in August 2019 - that makes his strike Everton’s first goal from a free kick in 1,603 days. Over the years the club has struggled without a true creative source in that attacking midfield role who can also provide a set-piece threat, with names such as James Rodriguez and Gylfi Sigurðsson both failing to do so before their exits in 2021 and 2022.

Granted, it is a position that needs addressing but it is tough to fix given their current financial situation. Abdoulaye Doucoure has filled that role as the most advanced midfielder for Dyche and his goal return has been brilliant since the manager arrived at the club but his current hamstring injury is certainly an issue they will need to address. Although, Gomes brings an element of technical quality and flair from his time at Barcelona and Benfica that is needed.