Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham scored in England’s 6-2 victory over Iran at the 2022 World Cup.

Plenty of Liverpool fans are fairly indifferent when it comes to England. Sections largely are apathetic towards Three Lions games - whether it's a friendly or a World Cup opener.

Of course, Kopites want those from the Reds squad to do well when they feature. In Qatar, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold are in Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad. Neither featured in England's routine 6-2 Group B curtain-raiser victory over Iran in Doha.

But keeping track of Jude Bellingham is a significant reason why those of Liverpool persuasion may just have more of an England interest in this World Cup.

The midfielder is hugely admired by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. Bellingham's expected to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, although he won't be short of suitors. Real Madrid and Manchester City are also said to be in the chase for arguably the best teenager in the world.

Certainly, midfield is an area that Liverpool need to strengthen. There was strong clamour the Reds should have recruited in the middle of the park last summer. Klopp eventually agreed but by that time it was too late. Liverpool have to settle with Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus. He’s now injured long-term.

Bellingham would improve Klopp’s side, no doubt. And how he opened the scoring for England against Iran with a powering, craning header from inside the area is something the Reds require desperately.

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham of England reacts during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Goals from midfield have been paucity for Liverpool. Harvey Elliott has bagged three times this season, while Fabio Carvalho has two.

Yet Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and James Milner have all failed to find the target. In addition, Curtis Jones has yet to net, although he's not long come back from injury along with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Naby Keita, meanwhile, hasn't played since the Community Shield.

And although Elliott and Carvalho have five between them, none of those efforts were headers. In fairness, that's not a big surprise as they're both slight, diminutive figures.

Darwin Nunez has displayed his aerial prowess since arriving in the summer. He’s scored emphatic headers against West Ham and Ajax - as well as a deft diving effort against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

But given the crossing ability of full-backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, there's an argument that Liverpool could be more prolifi that way. Bellingham would augment such a threat.

Advertisement

It wasn't just the 19-year-old’s goal that impressed against Iran, though. He was England's best player. His raking pass led to Raheem Sterling's goal before a splitting pass into Callum Wilson then yielded England's sixth via Jack Grealish.