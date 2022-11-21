Liverpool transfer news as Jude Bellingham scores for England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Liverpool have been told that James Maddison should be an alternative transfer target if they cannot win the race for Jude Bellingham.

The Reds are expected to strengthen their midfield next summer, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner all out of contract.

Bellingham has long been admired by Jurgen Klopp - but he isn’t the only one. Real Madrid, Manchester City and Manchester United are all among the clubs who are said to covet the Borussia Dortmund teenager.

Bellingham dazzled in England’s opening fixture of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar - a 6-2 thrashing of Iran. He opened the scoring with a powerful first-half header and was brilliant on the ball throughout.

If the 19-year-old cannot be prised to Anfield, Liverpool are likely to turn their attention elsewhere. Maddison has been in red-hot form for Leicester City this season, recording seven goals and four assists. As a result, he won a place in England’s squad for the World Cup.

Foxes manager and former Reds boss Brendan Rodgers lauded Maddison as a fantastic player and one of the best in the Premier League after his call-up to Gareth Southgate’s set-up.

And reputable journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that although no clubs are ‘in negotiations’ with Maddison, Liverpool could be potential suitors.

Via Caught Offside, he said: “Graeme Souness has suggested that there might be too much competition for Bellingham, so Jurgen Klopp should try going after James Maddison instead.

“I’m sure Liverpool will be linked with 100 midfielders in the months ahead, by both media reports and pundit comments like this. We know they will be busy with midfield changes in 2023.