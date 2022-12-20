Jude Bellingham to Liverpool transfer update as £104m issue raised

The latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours ahead of the January window on the likes of Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

As we draw closer to January, transfer rumours and rumblings grow ever more common. Who will Jurgen Klopp look to bolster Liverpool’s ranks following a lukewarm start to the season?

Liverpool’s transfer saga with Jude Bellingham continues, with the Reds remaining the favourites to secure his signature. The 19-year-old is one of the most desired players on the planet, with plenty of other huge clubs throwing their hat into the ring to sign him from Borussia Dortmund.

Not only this, but Enzo Fernandez also appears keen on plying his trade at Anfield. While this may be true, his huge release clause remains a problem for Liverpool’s hierarchy. Additionally, Liverpool have been chasing a 24-year-old midfielder at AC Milan. With news of a contract renewal on the horizon, however, the Reds may miss out on his services.

Liverpool ‘in advanced talks’ to sign Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham may well be the most-sought after footballer in the world right now. At just 19, he is talented well beyond his years and undoubtedly has a glittering future ahead of him in the beautiful game. But where will that future take place?

According to Planet Sport, Liverpool are still the favourites to sign him and are in ‘advanced talks’ to do so. He will reportedly be a regular starter for Liverpool should he move to Anfield - however, his price tag of around £130 million could be an issue. Liverpool aren’t the only club looking to sign him, either - Manchester City and Real Madrid are also in the race.

Reds remain favourites to net Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool are maintaining their pursuit of Argentinian starlet Enzo Fernandez, with the wonderkid desiring a move to Merseyside, according to Sport Witness. However, his enormous release clause may be an issue - it stands at £104.9 million.

The Reds have reached an agreement with Fernandez’s agent, but an official offer is yet to be submitted. As well as this, Benfica are reportedly unwilling to let the 21-year-old go mid-season - meaning Liverpool may have to wait until the summer.

Benfica and Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool and Manchester United set to miss out on AC Milan star

Both Liverpool and Manchester United have been seeking a transfer for AC Milan’s Ismael Bennacer. Unfortunately, he is set to sign a new contract which would scupper any potential moves to the Premier League, according to The Hard Tackle.