All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as the Reds prepare to return to competitive action.

Liverpool finally return to action this week following the conclusion of the World Cup.

Ibrahima Konate missed out on World Cup glory on Sunday as France lost the Argentina on penalties following a dramatic clash that ended 3-3. Meanwhile, Liverpool have been working back on home soil as they prepare to return to action. The Reds face Manchester City on Thursday in a tough-looking Carabao Cup clash. The Reds’ return to Premier League action will follow four days later, when they face Aston Villa.

With the January transfer window also fast-approaching, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Anfield.

Gakpo boost

PSV boss Ruud van Nistelrooy is well aware the club may have to sell Cody Gakpo in the January window, amid interest from a number of clubs, including Liverpool.

Speaking to Voetbal International, Van Nistelrooy admitted “If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now. You just know there comes a time when you can’t say no.” That’s good news for the Reds if they do indeed want to make a move for the World Cup star.

Though, it seems a number of clubs will make a run to sign the Dutchman, with Manchester United and many others also linked.

Moukoko latest

The agent of reported Liverpool target Youssoufa Moukoko has been speaking about his client’s contract situation. Moukoko is out of contract at the end of this season, but it seems a deal could still happen.

