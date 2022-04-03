Liverpool defeated Watford 2-0 in the Premier League and Roy Hodgson was not happy with a VAR penalty awarded to the Reds.

Roy Hodgson lamented the decision to award Liverpool a late penalty which put paid to any chance of a Watford comeback in their defeat at Anfield.

The Hornets’ Premier League relegation woes continued as they suffered a 2-0 loss to the Reds on Saturday.

However, the 18th-placed visitors had chances to get something from the game.

Background

Juraj Kucka missed a glorious opportunity less than a minute before Diogo Jota headed Liverpool in front.

Then in the second half, Joao Pedro curled an effort just wide.

In the 88th minute, the Reds were handed a chance to wrap up the victory following a VAR review.

Jota had been wrestled to the ground by Kucka during a corner, with referee Stuart Attwell awarding a penalty after taking a look at the replays.

Fabinho crashed home the spot-kick to keep up Jurgen Klopp’s side’s quadruple hopes.

Although Hodgson admitted he was unsure whether Watford would have gone on and netted an equaliser, he felt a two-goal deficit dampened their chances completely.

What’s been said

The Hornets boss said: “The only sad moment for me today. VAR has done a lot of very good things being instituted in English football - this year better than last year.

“But I still find it very hard that this situation happens. The referee didn't see the penalty, Jurgen is asking me what's happening, I'm saying I don't know.

Stuart Attwell referee watching the VAR monitor. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Not one Liverpool player complained about being fouled. But for the game to be stopped in the 88th minute and being given the chance to go 2-0 leaves a rather unpleasant taste in the mouth.

“Whether we would have got back is another matter. I'm not sure we would have peppered their goal and created three of four chances.

“There was a possibility we could get a chance and take it and it totally dismissed that. What's more, it opened us up to a goal or two more.

“That would have been harsh because 2-0 was pretty harsh, I think. Had we lost it 4-0, conceding a couple of goals in injury time, that would have been really harsh but that's what the penalty did.

“I don't know if the people outside the coaching fraternity understand that.

“[If you say] it's only a goal, what's the problem? The problem is that everything your players have worked for and are feeling quite good about, they can come in and say: ‘We lost but played 0-0 in the second half and even had a chance or two’.

“If it goes to 4-0, all of a sudden they can't do that. Then three days from the game, at my next press conference, it will be: ‘You were smashed up at Anfield, how are you going to come back?’