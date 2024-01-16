Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Calvin Ramsay has returned to Liverpool from his loan spell at Preston North End.

The right-back made just two appearances during his time at the Championship side, with the latest coming against QPR at the start of December. He was blighted by injury while Covid-19 also resulted in him consistently missing out on being including in Preston's match-day squad.

It was a frustrating period for Ramsay, whose maiden season at Liverpool after signing from Aberdeen in the summer of 2022 also yielded only two outings.

Preston manager Ryan Lowe has suggested that the Scotland youth international is keen to play regular football in the second half of the campaign - and another loan is expected. Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, Lowe said: “We’ve come to an agreement with Liverpool that he’s not playing enough minutes or gametime. It’s probably best that he goes back and potentially goes out on loan again.

"We were expecting him to be fit and ready early in the season. We agreed to sign him early doors from July. He was hoping to come on pre-season tour for 2-3 days to integrate but we couldn't get there. When he did join us, he wasn't fit enough, he had to go back and reassess because he wasn't our player and we were going by what Liverpool wanted to do.

"We have a great relationship with Liverpool and we done everything we possibly could, both sides. It was important for Calvin, he wanted to go and play some football. We wish him all the best. I said to him it might not have been a good loan in terms of playing but it might be a good loan in terms of what you've had to deal with. Use it as experience because sometimes you just don't go to play football, you go to learn that side of it; not playing, travelling away and being left out of the squad. It'll be important and whatever he does, we wish him all the best."

Speaking on Ramsay last season, Klopp said: “He’s an outstanding talent. We scouted him. I saw a lot of games from him. He did exceptionally well. He’s a real player, he’s really involved in everything. A real talent. I’m excited about him.