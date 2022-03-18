Liverpool take on Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday but will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson Becker will start for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

And the Reds boss has to see whether he will make changes to his side against the Championship outfit this Sunday.

A win for Liverpool at the City Ground will see them continue their bid for an unprecedented quadruple.

The Reds have already claimed the Carabao Cup this season after beating Chelsea on penalties last month.

However, the Republic of Ireland international will not be given the nod between posts against Forest.

Instead, first-choice stopper Alisson will feature.

Asked who will be in goal, Klopp replied: "It will be Ali."

Liverpool goalkeepers Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Selection thoughts

Klopp is pondering to rotate his team from Liverpool's 2-0 win at Arsenal on Thursday - which moved them within a point of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out with a hamstring injury for several weeks, while Mo Salah's foot problem recurred after coming off the bench against the Gunners.

Meanwhile, James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas were absent against Arsenal because of illness.

Klopp insists he intends to name the ‘best team possible’ than can move Liverpool in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

He added: “We will see I have no idea at this moment. I saw the Nottingham FA Cup game against Huddersfield. Full analysis happens after this press conference and then we make a decision about the line-up.

“We have a couple of issues from the last game and before. People were ill and I hope I don't get the news today that someone new is ill. So far I didn't get that but the players arrive a little later.

“Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well. Not good news. We will see how long that takes.

“Mo felt his foot a bit after the game and have to see with that.

“On top of that, some other bits and bobs so we have to wait.”

“I want to have a team at Nottingham that is fresh enough physically and mentally.

“We are Premier League team number four for Nottingham in the competition. They've not had an easy way but made it.