The Reds boss also revealed some positive news on the injury front.

Jurgen Klopp previewed Liverpool’s upcoming visit to Manchester United with a press conference at the AXA Training Centre on Friday.

After draws with Fulham and Crystal Palace, the Reds are targeting a first win of the new Premier League season when they travel to Old Trafford on Monday.

And they are coming up against an opponent in even worse form, Erik Ten Hag’s men having suffered defeats to Brighton and Brentford in their opening two games.

However, Klopp was keen to talk up the quality in United’s squad ahead of the two teams facing off, insisting Liverpool aren’t in for an easy ride.

The German also revealed some positive news on the injury front both in defence and attack prior to the visit to Manchester.