The Liverpool manager will certainly make changes for their Europa League opener this week.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that there could be opportunities for his younger squad players when they face LASK on Thursday.

Following a strong start from his side, Liverpool head into their European campaign confident and with a mostly fully-fit squad to chose from, but who will be granted a starting place?

Fans will want to see new signings Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch earn minutes having just arrived at the club, but there’s also the likes of Harvey Elliot, Curtis Jones, Ben Doak and Jarell Quansah who are all itching to prove themselves.

There’s also the game against West Ham to consider for the weekend, meaning key players may be switched earlier for other squad players.

First up is LASK, who came third in the Austrian Bundesliga last season, and whilst most fans will be quick to dismiss the threat of the Austrian side, who are unbeaten in seven games.

And with fans curious as to who will get the chance to start, Klopp hinted there would be opportunities for his young stars to shine.

“If there will be kids involved that depends on the level the kids can show in that moment,” he said.

“We have real talent there (in the Academy), but it is not experimental. I think if we don’t get hit by an injury crisis then we should have enough players to field Thursday and Sunday (at home to West Ham United) a top team, and that’s pretty much the idea.

“So we will see, but we have good kids. That’s the benefit of the (recent) international break, when you have all these kids in training. We had 16-year-old boys here, and they are incredibly good, incredibly talented.

“I can’t wait for them, but now in the moment we leave them where they are, they shall develop and all these kinds of things. But there a few good players out there in the Academy and for all the Liverpool supporters out there, I’m pretty sure the future’s bright.”

Klopp outlined his ambitions for the competition after Liverpool’s win against Wolves at the weekend, and he’s looking to take home the only trophy that has eluded him during his time at the club.