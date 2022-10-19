Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA after he was sent off during Liverpool’s defeat of Man City.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed he spoke to referee Anthony Taylor in private about his red card following Liverpool’s victory over Manchester City.

The Reds boss was sent off in the 86th minute when he was incensed Mo Salah - who’d opened the scoring 10 minutes earlier - was not awarded a foul when hauled down by Bernado Silva.

Klopp bellowed at the assistant referee who did not flag the incident. As a consequence, Taylor reached into his pocket to dismiss the Liverpool manager.

Klopp has now been charged for improper conduct by the FA and could be charged and/ or hit with a fine.

The German has admitted his actions were wrong, though, and apologised to the officials at full-time.

He said: “We had a completely open discussion but what was said in that room stays in that room. I have nothing to say but it was a calm talk after, how long was the press conference, half an hour, and had a chat about it.

“I apologised to the assistant of course but in my mind it wasn’t that long when you see all the pictures and it looks like everyone is stood there for five minutes but I was not disrespectful.”

Klopp did not make any excuses for his dismissal - but was disappointed with some of the decisions made by Taylor throughout the game.

He added: “It was my first time in England, my first card - and again my fault - but of course it was an action for [a reason].

It’s not like I stood there all the time and it was a boring 0-0 and I went bonkers. It was obviously something.

“Look, again, no excuse because I don't want an excuse. It happened, it was obvious, it was in public, everyone saw it and he gave me a red card and sent me away - fine.

“But before City's disallowed goal, I'm not sure you could have been in a better position to see it was a brilliant save. Mo Salah was one-on-one, bam, touch (from Man City goalkeeper Ederson). That's how all the things start then the whole situation around the [disallowed] goal - if you just whistle the first foul (by Erling Haaland on Fabinho) then there is no other foul afterwards.

“Haaland tries to get the ball and it's in Alisson's hand. All these things don't happen, it's all in your mind.

“Of course, that's inside and I know about our role in public and how difficult it is to be a ref. I know that, I am a ref five times a week in situations and can never do it right! I know exactly the situation but, in the end, we are all human beings. In the 99 minutes in this case, we were pretty intense and always know the perfect version of yourself is not possible and in these moments, it's a bit more difficult.