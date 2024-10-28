Jurgen Klopp and Erik ten Hag. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Erik ten Hag has been sacked as Manchester United manager.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Erik ten Hag has been sacked as Manchester United manager.

The Red Devils have confirmed the Dutchman has been relieved of his duties after two-and-a-half years in charge. Ten Hag won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the Old Trafford hot seat but fell short in the Premier League.

Last season, United finished just eighth in the table, which was their lowest finish of the Premier League era. Despite that, he was given a one-year contract extension in the summer and spent a reported £200 million on transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But results failed to pick up and the Red Devills suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of West Ham United, which left them in 14th. As a result, the axe has been wielded by owners INEOS.

A United statement said: "Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future. uud van Nistelrooy will take charge of the team as interim head coach, supported by the current coaching team, whilst a permanent head coach is recruited."

Ten Hag becomes the latest United manager, with the club's plight well-documented since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013. David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick (interim) have all sat in the dugout but failed. United have not won the Premier League title since Ferguson's exit and are no longer the feared force they once were.

United hoped that Ten Hag could return the Red Devils back to the upper echelons of English and European football. He joined from Ajax where he won three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups and reached a Champions League semi-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was appointed in April 2022, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp - responsible for hauling the Reds back to the European elite as he won a total of seven trophies including the Champions League and Premier League - felt that it could be start of United's resurgence. The German said: "Probably, yes. What can I say? They know now what they want to do in the next few years and can start planning for what they want to do for the future. That's it."

However, on this rare occasion, Klopp got his prediction spectacularly wrong - not that Kopites will mind!