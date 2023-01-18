Jurgen Klopp gives frank answer when asked about Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract.

Jurgen Klopp has reaffirmed that he wants Roberto Firmino to extend his Liverpool stay.

The striker is into the final six months of his current Anfield contract. Firmino has been at the nucleaus of the Reds’ success under Klopp, having helped the club claim the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Firmino’s now 31 but has scored nine goals in 21 games this season. However, he’s currently out sidelined with a calf injury and has not played since the restart of the campaign after the World Cup.

The Brazil international has reportedly attracted interest from Saudi Arabia where he could net a lucrative deal. But reports have suggested Firmino would prefer to commit his future to Liverpool until at least 2025.

And on the back of those claims, Klopp has insisted - not for the first time this season - he wants Firmino to stay at Liverpool.