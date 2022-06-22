Gini Wijnaldum has been tentatively linked with a return to Liverpool on a season-long loan from PSG.

It was a transfer link that sent some Kopites into a frenzy of excitement.

Clamour for Liverpool to sign a midfielder during the summer transfer window has been rife.

But with Jude Bellingham seemingly staying at Borussia Dortmund for at least another year and Aurélien Tchouaméni instead opting for Real Madrid, the Reds' top targets in that department proved elusive.

Indeed, it is unlikely a new engine-room operator will arrive at Anfield.

But when the possibility of Gini Wijnaldium returning to Liverpool was mentioned, sections of fans couldn't help but become giddy.

The Dutchman, of course, won the Champions League and Premier League with the Reds. More importantly, he was part of the Jurgen Klopp side that started Liverpool's return to the summit of European football.

When he left on a free transfer last summer for PSG, there was a mixture of disappointment and frustration.

So after an underwhelming maiden season in Paris, despite winning the Ligue 1 title, there are those who'd welcome Wijnaldum back with open arms.

Yet given what Klopp has said, it is unlikely.

‘This is only the start’

The Liverpool boss in April penned a contract extension to remain in the hot seat until 2026.

And Klopp very much has his eye on the future rather than thinking about signing 31-year-olds such as Wijnaldum as stop-gaps.

The German would much rather see fledgling talents Curtis Jones, 21, Harvey Elliott and summer signing Fabio Carvalho, both 19, be handed more minutes and continue their development.

Speaking before the 1-0 Champions League final loss to Real Madrid in Paris last month, Klopp said: “What I am really happy about is that we are in the transformation, not a transformation like 'bam' (clicks fingers) it's more slight.

“We have another young exciting player coming in with Fab [Carvalho], we have Harvey [Elliott] and Curtis [Jones].

“After the last game (against Wolves) I had both together and said to them: 'This is only the start'. And they were like: 'Yes, with us on the pitch'. It's really nice.

“You see them in training and they are flying because of the opportunities.

“Yes, it's not nice that during the season Harvey is not in the squad, it's a crime, but I just couldn't change it this year. So to have these boys around for this transition is important.”

Opportunities ahead

With five substitutes permitted in the Premier League for the 2022-23 season, Klopp may well hand Jones, Elliott and Carvalho regular chances.

Jones made 27 appearances in the 2021-22 season, recording one goal and four assists.

Elliott started three successive Premier League games at the start of the campaign before a horrific ankle injury ruled him out of action for three months. The cultured left-footer made 12 outings in total.

And Carvalho could prove another astute purchase for just £7.7 million. The Portugal under-21s international registered a highly-impressive 11 goals and eight assists in 38 games as Fulham claimed the Championship title.

The precocious trio are unlikely to start every game - especially together.