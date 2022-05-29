Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds the fans after the Champions League final loss to Real Madrid. Picture: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp reflected on Liverpool’s Champions League final heartbreak and declared: we go again.

The Reds suffered a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in Paris last night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A tight encounter at the Stade de France was separated by Vinicius Jnr’s 59th-minute intervention, with Liverpool unable to avenge their loss to Real in Kyiv four years ago.

It was only a week ago Kopites hoped their team may claim an unprecedented quadruple.

But after finishing second to Manchester City in the Premier League, the Reds end the campaign having won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Unsurprisingly, the dressing room was in sombre mood as Liverpool missed out on a seventh European Cup.

But with just shy of two months until the 2022-23 season begins in earnest, Klopp is confident more silverware will be added to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

What’s been said

The Liverpool boss told BT Sport: “It feels different. I know I said it after we lost to Sevilla in Basel (in the 2016 Europa League final) and in Kyiv and this kind of things.

“It’s not bad to get to the final. It’s already kind of success - not the success you want to have.

“But I have a strong feeling we come again. The boys are really competitive, we have an outstanding group together, we will have an outstanding group next year and we go again.

“We obviously have to try a bit more often than others but no problem.

“Where is it next year, Istanbul, the Champions League final? Book the hotel.”

‘We could’ve caused them more problems’

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool has a chance saved by Thibaut Courtois of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Liverpool mustered 24 shots on goal throughout the clash but could not find a way past unbreachable Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois.

Klopp felt the Reds put in a decent shift, although there were aspects of their game that were found wanting.

He added: “The two decisions against us were the smallest margins possible. “We played a good game, not a perfect game, but I don’t think that’s possible against an opponent set up with a deep formation, going for long balls and these kind of things.

“We had a lot of shots but not the clearest. Courtois made top saves and we conceded a goal.

“The boys tried absolutely everything, we played like we wanted to play after going 1-0 down.

“With the deep formation we had our midfielders too deep, we could’ve caused them more problems, but they are a threat with the counter-attacks.