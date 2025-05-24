Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, shows appreciation to the fans following his final match as Liverpool manager after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will join the party at Anfield on Sunday as Liverpool take on Crystal Palace

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp has been spotted in Liverpool ahead of the Sunday’s Premier League title celebrations at Anfield.

The Reds face Crystal Palace in their final game of the season and it promises to be an incredible atmosphere as Liverpool gear up to lift the Premier League in front of their own supporters for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club’s first title in the Premier League era was presented behind closed doors, as the side then managed by Klopp romped to top spot with 99 points by the end of the campaign. The German departed Merseyside last summer and was replaced by Arne Slot.

Klopp made an emotional exit from Anfield, as the curtain came down in his time with the Reds after he won the Champions League and Premier League with the club - along with a host of other trophies. The former Borussia Dortmund man will always be a memorable and legendary part of Anfield folklore. After Liverpool clinched the 2024-25 title with a 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, Slot was quick to credit Klopp as he chanted his predecessors name from the Anfield pitch.

Jurgen Klopp back in Liverpool

The Liverpool club website has shared a video of Klopp back in Liverpool at the LFC Foundation gala dinner in Liverpool cathedral. In a video message, he told supporters: "So, I'm back here in the wonderful cathedral. It took me a year to find a way back, but now I am here!

"What a weekend ahead. I heard that the city will be buzzing. I'm pretty sure it will. And I see it from a different perspective, from a very good perspective—from your perspective. I told you on my last day, from now on I will be one of you. Yeah, OK. Standing in a black suit is maybe not the best example! But at the weekend, I will try to be part of it as much as you let me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Congratulations for last season. Fantastic, fantastic, fantastic. I enjoyed it so much. Congratulations to the team and to Arne Slot especially. What a guy, and what a coach. And yeah. Let's have the best weekend of our lives... so far. Because loads of great weekends will follow with this wonderful team and this great club. See you. Bye!"

Arne Slot proud of Liverpool title success

Earlier on Friday, Slot had confirmed Klopp was expected to be in attendance on Sunday. He said: “I’ve heard he’s there, yeah. Nice.”

Summing up his feelings on winning the title, the Dutchman said: “Proud and special, but I think proud sums it up the most. After working here for a year now, I know how hard it is to win - it’s the hardest trophy to win. Because cup trophies you can, doesn’t have to be, but you can win those by a lucky draw, penalty shootout, and all of a sudden you arrive in the final.

“But it’s always harder to win the league because it’s 38 games in a period of time where the league has never been as strong as it is. Never been so much competition even for teams to go into the Champions League.