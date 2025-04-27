Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool have been crowned Premier League champions after a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Arne Slot paid tribute to predecessor Jurgen Klopp after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title.

A 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield secured the Reds a record-equalling 20th English crown. Liverpool needed just a point ahead of kick-off to win the championship and did it in emphatic style. Although they went a goal behind, the home side quickly gained composure with Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo on target before half-time. Mo Salah continued the party after the interval before a Destiny Udogie own goal made the triumph more emphatic.

Much was made of whether Liverpool would continue to compete at the upper echelons of the table after Klopp’s shock exit announcement in January 2024. The Reds opted that Slot was the ideal replacement for Klopp despite being a relatively unheralded name.

Yet the Dutchman has guided Liverpool to glory in his maiden season with four matches to spare. And after the triumph at Anfield, Slot ensured that he showed his gratitude to Klopp for the work he did and squad that was inherited.

Speaking on the Anfield pitch, Slot chanted Klopp’s name and supporters duly followed. Slot said: “It feels great, the only thing I can do now is to show my appreciation to Jurgen so here we go” before chanting Klopp’s name to the tune of Live is Life by Austrian band Opus. That was how Klopp introduced Slot to Liverpool fans after the final game of last season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Slot added: “It is difficult to put it into words. You can see what is happening and what was happening before the game - that is more than I can describe.

“[On winning the league in front of fans] That is what makes it special. Four or five years ago they won the league as well, an amazing accomplishment but the fans weren’t there so you could feel how important it was for them to be here.

“You could feel it before the game and during the game and the boys did an outstanding job, and so did our fans. It wasn’t ideal that they scored but I trust these players and they always find a way to win. It was not the first time we went one goal behind and I don’t think we could have lost today if you were in the stadium.

“Our main focus was to win this game. People said we had already won it, and if you are part of it you still feel pressure of getting the point to get over the line.”