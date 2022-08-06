All the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours following the Reds’ Premier League opener against Fulham.

Liverpool got off to a slow start in their season opener on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds came from behind twice against Fulham to snatch a point at Craven Cottage, with new boy Darwin Nunez and last season’s top scorer Mo Salah on target.

But Fulham were good value for the point, and Jurgen Klopp will want significant improvement next time out, even with the significant injury issues at the back.

As the fallout from the clash in West London begins, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer news concerning the Reds.

Klopp talks business

Liverpool are facing a number of injury concerns defensively heading into the new season.

And Klopp has hinted there is a possibility the Reds could dip into the market, though he remains tentative over adding more new players this summer.

“We can’t solve a problem we have for 4 weeks with a transfer,” he said. “The window is open so we will see but there are no plans.”

It will be interesting to see whether Liverpool do indeed make more new signings, especially given how resistant Klopp has been over recent weeks.

Bennacer links

In the meantime, the Reds have been linked with a move for AC Milan star Ismael Bennacer.

According to CMW, Liverpool are ‘ready’ to submit a bid for the midfielder, despite Klopp regularly saying he won’t address the area this summer.

The question is, whether Klopp will feel the same after a couple of weeks of the season, and if he is not happy, it’s rumoured Bennacer could be an option.

Bennacer has a release clause of £42million, while it’s claimed Liverpool could look for a deal worth around £34million.