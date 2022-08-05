All the latest Liverpool news and transfer rumours as Jurgen Klopp and his men prepare for the big kick off.

Liverpool are now tantalisingly close to kicking off their new season.

The Reds have already secured the Community Shield, but the real competitive action starts this weekend with the start of the Premier League season.

As the build-up to the Reds’ season opener continues, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Anfield.

Sane links

Liverpool are said to be keen on a deal to sign Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane.

According to 90min, Klopp wants to reinforce his front line and could turn to the former Manchester City star this summer.

Sane could cost as much as £50million this summer, and it will be interesting to see whether the Reds do dip into the market, with Klopp suggesting he doesn’t want more incomings or outgoings.

Nunez ‘ready’

Klopp has issued on star signing Darwin Nunez’s readiness ahead of the opening game against Fulham this weekend.

“Darwin is ready. That doesn’t mean he has to start. I don’t know, that’s not about that,” he said in his pre-match press conference.

“We obviously still have different options and that’s what we will use.

“Darwin needs time to get used to a lot of things, but he is already a real help.”

Guardiola on title race

Pep Guardiola has answered questions about the title race ahead of the new season, name-checking Liverpool.

“Never at the start we think to win the league. We don’t need the perspective to see what we’ve done is massive. How the players move,” he said.

“The rivals, mainly Liverpool, we’ve won four in six years, we are incredibly proud. I’d like to say loud how good we’ve done. We travel tomorrow to London and do a good game in West Ham, always we struggle in beginning of the season.