Jurgen Klopp makes Liverpool transfer window admission in aftermath of Brighton loss

Jurgen Klopp gives a Liverpool transfer window update after a 2-1 loss to Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp has declared Liverpool won’t be making another signing before the January transfer window closes.

The Reds’ stuttering form continued as the holders crashed out of the FA Cup after a 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday.

It means Liverpool can only win the Champions League this season - yet have been drawn against holders Real Madrid in the last 16. The Reds were beaten by Los Blancos in last campaign’s final.

Indeed, Klopp’s men face an uphill challenge to qualify for next term’s Champions League and sit just ninth in the Premier League.

Liverpool have signed Cody Gakpo this month but clamour from fans continues for a midfielder to be recruited. But in the aftermath of the Brighton loss, Klopp - speaking to beIN Sport - says that won’t happen.

He said: “No, no, no. Nothing will happen in this transfer window. That’s all. All good.”

Holders out of FA Cup

Back at the scene of the 3-0 thumping a fortnight ago, which Klopp described as the worst of his managerial career, Mitoma’s stunning stoppage-time goal on the South Coast saw the Reds beaten again at Brighton.

The tie, at 1-1, looked set for a replay after Lewis Dunk’s lucky strike cancelled out Harvey Elliott’s opener. But in the final seconds Japan star Mitoma struck at the far post, bamboozling Joe Gomez as he controlled Pervis Estupinan’s cross before rifling in the winner.