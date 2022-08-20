Fan groups are planning demonstrations before and during the match at Old Trafford.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jurgen Klopp has called for Liverpool to be awarded three points by the Premier League should Monday’s clash with Manchester United be affected by planned supporter protests.

A scheduled meeting between the sides in May 2021 was postponed as a result of demonstrations over United’s involvement in plans for a European Super League.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United fans take part in a protest outside the stadium. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The game was called off when a number of fans breached a stadium locked down due to coronavirus protocols, forcing the authorities to rearrange the fixture for later that month.

And it has been suggested that similar action may be necessary should fresh protests against the club’s owners, the Glazer family, take place next Monday.

However, Klopp does not agree that his team should be inconvenienced if there are similar scenes this time around.

“Plans for the game not happening? Yes, going home on the bus,” he said. “I really hope it will not happen but if it does happen I think we get the points.”

“We have nothing to do with the situation and if the supporters want the game not happening then we cannot just rearrange the game again and fit it in somewhere in an incredibly busy season.

“I don’t think and I really hope this won’t happen – I have no idea what could happen and I don’t think about it.

“People tell us we are fine, we go there and play the game hopefully and go home but in a situation like this always the other team should get the points because they have nothing to do with it and they have prepared it.”

Erik ten Hag and Jurgen Klopp

Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Old Trafford, their great rivals rather improbably sit rock-bottom of the Premier League.

But, when asked if he has sympathy for his opposite number Erik Ten Hag, Klopp replied: “No I’ve not.

“If it’s football problems, we have problems! I’m not sure Erik Ten Hag thinks, ‘Liverpool have a few injuries too much’.

“It’s not like this, it’s full of sharks the football world, so it’s not necessary that I feel sympathy.