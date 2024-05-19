Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool at his final Press Conference at AXA Training Centre on May 17, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team to face Wolves in the Premier League confirmed.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for his final game as manager against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

And the Reds boss has a near-complete squad to select from as he aims to bring the curtain down with a victory in what is set to be an emotional day.

Klopp has been boosted by the returns to fitness of Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota. Robertson was absent for last Monday’s 3-3 draw at Aston Villa but replaces Joe Gomez at left-back. That is the only change that Klopp makes, with Jota on the bench after missing the past four games.

Jarell Quansah continues to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defence, with Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right-hand side and Alisson Becker in goal.

Meanwhile, Wataru Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott make up the midfield. Cody Gakpo is again preferred to spearhead the attack ahead of Darwin Nunez and is flanked by Mo Salah and Luis Diaz.

Despite returning to training, Thiago Alcantara is not involved. The midfielder has made just one five-minute cameo this season because of an ongoing hip injury and does not feature ahead of his summer exit.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Elliott, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz.