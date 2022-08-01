Ibrahima Konate limped off in Liverpool’s friendly loss to Strasbourg while Naby Keita and Curtis Jones were absent from the squad.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Ibou Konate’s injury is not ‘too concerning’.

The centre-back was forced off in the 57th minute of the Reds’ 3-0 pre-season friendly loss to Strasbourg last night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Konate twice received treatment before being replaced by Sepp van den Berg.

With Liverpool’s 2022-23 Premier League season starting at Fulham on Saturday, there are obvious concerns among supporters that Konate may not be fit to feature.

But while the Reds don’t know the full extent of the France international’s issue, Klopp seems optimistic.