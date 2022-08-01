Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that Ibou Konate’s injury is not ‘too concerning’.
The centre-back was forced off in the 57th minute of the Reds’ 3-0 pre-season friendly loss to Strasbourg last night.
Konate twice received treatment before being replaced by Sepp van den Berg.
With Liverpool’s 2022-23 Premier League season starting at Fulham on Saturday, there are obvious concerns among supporters that Konate may not be fit to feature.
But while the Reds don’t know the full extent of the France international’s issue, Klopp seems optimistic.
He told LFC TV: “We don’t know exactly yet on Ibou, but it doesn’t look too concerning, so I hope we caught it in the right moment.”