Ibrahima Konate was forced off in Liverpool's win over Sparta Prague. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Ibrahima Konate after he was forced off in Liverpool's victory over Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

The Reds are firmly in the driving seat at the halfway stage of the last-16 tie after romping to a 5-1 win in the Czech Republic capital. Darwin Nunez fired a double, Alexis Mac Allister scored a penalty while Luis Diaz and Dominik Szoboszlai were on target.

However, the triumph was marred by Konate being substituted early in the second half. The centre-back pulled up during a Sparta attack and had to be replaced by Virgil van Dijk.

Liverpool have endured major injury issues of late, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak all currently sidelined.

The Reds now turn their attention to facing Manchester City on Sunday in what is set to be a seismic battle in the Premier League title race. Just a point separates the modern-day rivals According to TNT Sport reporter Danny Jamieson, who interviewed Klopp after the game, Konate came off to ensure his issue did not worsen. Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Jamieson said: "Jürgen Klopp tells me post match that Ibrahima Konaté’s substitution was precautionary - ‘he said if he carried on it may be a problem so we will see [for Sunday]'."