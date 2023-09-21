Jurgen Klopp provides positive Ryan Gravenberch injury update after Liverpool victory
Ryan Gravenberch injury update after Liverpool’s Europa League win against LASK.
Jurgen Klopp has allayed fears over Ryan Gravenberch after he limped off on his full Liverpool debut.
The midfielder started for the Reds in the 3-1 victory over LASK in their Europa League Group E opening fixture. Gravenberch, who signed from Bayern Munich for £34 million on transfer deadline day, assisted Luis Diaz’s decisive goal in the second half.
However, the Holland international was forced off in the 74th minute when he went down injured. But given it was Gravenberch’s first time he’s been handed an extended outing for a significant period, he was only suffering with cramp.
TNT Sport reporter Danny Jamieson wrote on Twitter: “Jürgen Klopp told me postmatch that Ryan Gravenberch just had a touch of cramp when he came off - first time he’s played extended minutes in a long time!”
Liverpool were made to work to earn their triumph over LASK. They fell behind for the fourth time in five matches this season when Florian Flitter bagged for the home side in the 14th minute. However, the Reds improved significantly in the second half, with Darwin Nunez levelling from the penalty spot. Diaz put Klopp’s men ahead in the 63rd minute before Mo Salah came off the bench to round off the win with two minutes remaining.