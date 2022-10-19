Liverpool face West Ham United in the Premier League tonight and Darwin Nunez has been impressing in training.

Jurgen Klopp insists Darwin Nunez continues to make strides in Liverpool training on a daily basis.

The striker signed for the Reds for what could become a club-record fee of £85 million from Benfica during the summer transfer window.

Nunez has scored four goals in 11 appearances as he continues to acclimatise to life at Anfield.

Klopp always knew the Uruguay international would need a period to adapt.

And Nunez is showing those signs as Liverpool prepare to take on West Ham tonight.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Reds boss Klopp said: “It's difficult, obviously, it's difficult. We had this discussion, I don't know how often, pretty much always when we sign somebody.

“It's not too important which position. There are always exceptions like Virgil [van Dijk] stepped in and was there. Mo [Salah], pretty much as well, Sadio [Mane] also. A lot of the other boys had to adapt.

“The younger you are, and we should not forget how young Darwin is and the quicker your career went before. All the steps were big, big steps he made. Incredible, really quick - completely normal.

“The Premier League is the strongest league in the world - the most competitive league in the world. On top of that, the team not starting particularly well. It's not helpful for a striker as well.

“I like his impact, really. He's a machine. He's physically incredibly strong. He gets there and in training, you can see him getting better every day. You can really see how he settles more and more.