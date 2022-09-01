Liverpool earned a 2-1 win over Newcastle United with Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino on target.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp celebrates the win over Newcastle United. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp revealed he had to encourage Liverpool to be more patient on the ball to engineer their dramatic victory over Newcastle United.

The Reds avoided dropping more points in the early stages of the Premier League title race with a 2-1 win against the Magpies at Anfield last night.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Liverpool needed a 98th-minute intervention from substitute Favio Carvalho to earn all three points.

Klopp's side were well below their best in the first half and went into the break behind after Newcastle striker Alexander Isak scored on his debut.

But the Reds boss' message in the dressing room at half-time would eventually bear fruit.

Roberto Firmino equalised for the home side on 61 minutes before Carvalho's goal with the last kick of the game sent Kopites into raptures.

And while he wouldn't want every game to go to the wire, Klopp relished the spectacular ending.

What’s been said

Speaking to BT Sport, Klopp said: “It was a difficult game, very passionate, aggressive defending [from the] opponent.

“It's obviously difficult to pick up the rhythym from a game where everything clicked immediately (the 9-0 thrashing of Bournemouth last weekend) and you find yourself in a situation where it's not cliking immediately.

“You give the ball away a little bit. I told the the boys at half-time that even before we were 1-0 down, we looked a bit desperate in situations already.

“We didn't play the extra pass. Always when we did that, we looked really dangerous and we had to force ourselves to take our time a little bit more and keep going.

“In the end, we forced it and it was a wonderful goal from the birthday kid of yesterday.