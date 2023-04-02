Liverpool now prepare for a trip to Chelsea in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that he told his Liverpool players that he had ‘nothing to say’ in the immediate aftermath of their humbling loss to Manchester City.

The Reds suffered 4-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium as their Premier League top-four hopes suffered another blow. Despite taking the lead through Mo Salah in the 17th minute, Liverpool were well and truly beaten by the reigning champions. Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were all on target for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool remain sixth in the table and have an almighty task on their hands if they’re to qualify for next season’s Champions League. They head to Chelsea on Tuesday night where nothing but a victory will be required.

The Reds are due back at the AXA Training Centre on Sunday and Klopp will tell his troops what went wrong against City.

He said: “I told the boys there is nothing to say for tonight, everything is obvious and then tomorrow we have to talk about it. We don’t play tomorrow, we play Tuesday and we should play better and more consistent.

