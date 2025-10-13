Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool have 'a once-in-a-century talent' as he comments on Arne Slot's losing run
Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended summer signing Florian Wirtz and batted away concerns about the Reds’ recent slump in form under Arne Slot.
Liverpool lost their last three games before the international break after suffering away defeats against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea. Their Premier League losses both came after they conceded goals in second-half stoppage time.
Up next is a clash with Manchester United at Anfield. Much discussion this season has surrounded Florian Wirtz, who joined for a then club record fee of £116m from Bayer Leverkusen.
The Germany international provided an assist in the Community Shield but has yet to be involved in a goal the Premier League or Champions League. However, he has created the most chances of any Premier League player this season.
In recent days, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann said: "Even if he hasn't scored a goal, he's the player who creates the most chances in the Premier League.”
Jurgen Klopp defends Florian Wirtz
Former Reds boss Klopp has no concerns over Wirtz as he described him as 'a once-in-a-century talent' and believes the player will make an impact at Anfield. He said: “I don’t have to worry about Florian Wirtz because his quality is so outstanding.
“Of course, everything’s fine, and everyone knows that. The discussion [around him] is certainly being blown out of proportion.”
Klopp also discussed Liverpool’s form, and added: “Liverpool have just lost three games in a row – it’s unusual for something like that to happen after such a long time. But it’s also normal in life.
“That’s why these things are being discussed. I’ve been in the middle of such discussions long enough now, and I can tell you: Nothing could interest people less than the public discussions that are taking place there. So it doesn’t matter, and everything will be fine.”
Florian Wirtz struggling with Premier League physicality
While Wirtz has shown flashes of creativity this season, his biggest issue has been holding onto possession. The number 10 has been guilty of losing the ball too easily at times and has struggled to match the physicality of the English top flight.
Nagelsmann admitted Wirtz “simply has to get used to the league”. Liverpool themselves have not been used to playing with a number 10 as the side look to integrate all their new signings together.
Former defender Jamie Carragher feels the team has lost their balance and earlier this month insisted Wirtz should be dropped. He said: “Liverpool aren’t playing football at the moment, they are playing basketball. It is just end-to-end and I don’t think top teams play like that.
“I expressed that to the manager early on, he’ll know that a lot better than me. He is obviously a fantastic manager. But right now Liverpool went from, I would call them a workmanlike team last season, and they have sprinkled a little bit of stardust on it terms of the transfers that they have brought in.
“And they haven’t gained anything going forward but they have lost a lot defensively. I think for the manager now, last season was such a smooth ride for them, he’s now got to really earn his money.”
He added before the loss to Chelsea: “Right now I don’t think the balance of the team is right and the obvious one that stands out is Florian Wirtz.”
Wirtz was dropped against Chelsea but came on in the second half and with his first touch teed up Mohamed Salah for a great chance the Liverpool forward put wide.