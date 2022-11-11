‘Makes sense’ - Jurgen Klopp set for future talks with ‘outstanding’ Liverpool star

Caoimhin Kelleher is No.2 goalkeeper at Liverpool behind Alisson Becker.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he 'makes sense' to hold talks with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher about his future during the World Cup break.

The Republic of Ireland international was again the Reds' penalty shootout hero in Wednesday's Carabao Cup third-round victory over Derby County.

However, Kelleher remains very much No.2 stopper behind Alisson Becker at Anfield. And despite turning 24 later this month, he's made only 18 appearances for Liverpool since arriving as a teenager in 2015.

Klopp accepts that Kelleher will want to be a first-choice keeper in his career - but stressed it has to be the right club.

What’s been said

Speaking at his pre-Southampton press conference, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “Caoim is an outstanding goalie, he is our goalie, that is great. A club like us with all the games we have needs a goalkeeper of his quality.

“But if we have something to talk about - and I think it makes sense we speak in between (the World Cup) - it’s clear he has an ambition to be No.1 everything must be right. Being a No.1 at the wrong club, all of a sudden you’re not that good of a goalie.

“Our style suits him very well because he’s very calm on the ball, he can be involved in build-up play. He’s like a blonde version of Ali! He can learn from an incredibly dedicated coaching staff. I have to say it, they are special coaches, they are and I really like how they work.

“It’s not only Caoim, we have Marcelo [Pitiluga] and Harvey [Davies] as well. Adrian is there, who has always delivered when needed and is a perfect professional. The department is really exciting.