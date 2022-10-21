Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard was dismissed by Aston Villa after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham on Thursday evening.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp alongside Steven Gerrard. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp has backed Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard to quickly bounce back from the disappointment of his sacking by Aston Villa.

The former Reds and England midfielder was relieved of his duties on Thursday evening after a 3-0 defeat to Fulham extended his team's winless run to five games.

Just three of Villa's 12 outings so far this season had ended in victory, while there was open dissent toward the manager from the away end at Craven Cottage.

However, Klopp is convinced that Gerrard can still succeed in the dugout after disappointment in his second managerial role, a point he no doubt made when the pair spoke on Friday morning.

The German said: "I'm very sure he will come back from that.

"I've been seven years in Liverpool and when he was in the academy we could create a bit of a close relationship and I always followed him.

Advertisement

"We had a little exchange this morning but nothing too deep or a long conversation. I can imagine that it's disappointing for him because of the ambitions he had and the things he wanted to achieve with Aston Villa and it's obviously not cool.

"But I don't think we have to worry about Stevie - how he said himself yesterday after the game, he knows the game long enough and that these kinds of things can happen.

"How it is always in life, it's all about that we get knocks here and there and it's all about how we respond.

"You all know Stevie better than I do and he always came back and he will come back from that, no doubt about that.

"Things like this can happen, a lot of great managers out there had to leave their previous clubs for different reasons.

"Some of the best did that quite frequently in their career then showed up somewhere else and learned from it, found a better situation, whatever.

Advertisement

"He will be back 100% but now I hope actually that he takes a little bit of time for him because since he finished his career he is pretty much working all the time, if I am right.