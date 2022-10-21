Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Darwin Nunez, Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate ahead of the weekend trip to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool will need to assess the fitness of Darwin Nunez ahead of Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest, Jurgen Klopp has revealed.

The Uruguayan striker was withdrawn just before the hour-mark of the midweek win over West Ham after feeling slight discomfort in his hamstring.

And he is now a potential doubt for Saturday's visit to the City Ground, according to his manager.

Klopp said of Nunez: "He's one of these we have to check now. He had treatment yesterday and we will see what I get told later."

Liverpool have no other fresh injury concerns ahead the weekend, but Klopp hinted that he may need to shuffle his pack once again amid a gruelling schedule.

He added: "No injuries, no comebacks. No injuries but two tough games in quick succession and now a next one coming up so we need to have a closer look who we can start again or start.

"It's really close, we have only this session this afternoon and yesterday was recovery for the boys who played the other night.

"Today will now be the only session we have so I will get information a bit later today before training and then we will see."

That of course means no return for Naby Keita, who was pictured playing a small part in a training session at Kirkby earlier this week.

However, the Guinean and teammate Ibrahima Konate should be back among the squad at the start of next week, Klopp says.

On Keita, he added: "We can't rush it. It was a tough injury, a serious injury and he's now back only in parts of team training.

"From Monday on, Naby and Ibou will be involved in full team training, so that means then that from there we count days. But his football pre-season starts then, he was really out for a while, like Ox was.

"Ox was on the bench [against West Ham], I don't think ready to play in the last game but he gets closer and is one or two weeks ahead of Naby, which is very helpful for us as well.

"The situation with Naby is clear, whatever happens in the summer nobody knows in this moment, but it's now about making him as fit as possible that he can sustain the awful lot of games coming up.

"There are a lot of football games to play and I can't wait to have him back properly."

Meanwhile, Klopp expects to still be on the bench as he awaits the outcome of an FA hearing regarding his touchline antics against Manchester City.

