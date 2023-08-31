Latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours regarding Mo Salah and Saudi Arabia - and what Jurgen Klopp has had to say

Jurgen Klopp’s stance on a possible Mohamed Salah exit has been made clear as Saudi Arabia rumours continue to swirl. Liverpool have enjoyed a relatively strong summer transfer window, managing to replace most of the midfielders they have lost as part of a reshuffle in the middle of the park.

But the window isn’t shut just yet, and even Friday’s transfer deadline may not end the Reds’ biggest concern. Superstar Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer, with Al-Ittihad reportedly interested.

The Daily Mail claim the Saudi club are ready to offer Liverpool a whopping £118million to sell their star man, and naturally, there would be a huge salary involved for the player himself. The report goes on to claim that Salah ‘would be keen to listen’ to an offer, despite the fact Liverpool would be left very short at this late stage.

Concerningly for the Reds, the Saudi Arabian transfer window does not end at the same time as the English window, meaning Liverpool may not even have the opportunity to replace Salah if he leaves. Though, given the relationship the club have with the Egyptian, it would be hoped that he wouldn’t leave the club in that situation by leaving after the European window has closed.

Liverpool will be desperate to keep Salah at all costs, and Jurgen Klopp has already responded to the rumours, saying last week: “There is nothing to talk about, he is a Liverpool player. He is essential and will be. There is nothing there. My life philosophy [is] I think about a problem when I have it.”