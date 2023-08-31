Al-Ittihad ‘target’ another Liverpool star as ‘£118m’ Mohamed Salah bid ‘prepared’

A number of Liverpool players have attracted interest from the Saudi Pro League this summer

Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad have ‘sounded out’ Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate over a possible move as they prepare a £118m bid for Mohamed Salah, according to reports.

Konate joined Liverpool in July 2021 and has become a key player under Jurgen Klopp. He started the opening game of the Premier League campaign at Chelsea alongside captai Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

He was absent through injury against Newcastle United but appears to be one of the club’s first-choice centre-backs alongside Van Dijk.

RMC Sport in France report he is being eyed by Al-Ittihad after the Saudi Pro League side saw Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo turn down a ‘big offer’ from the club.

With Liverpool lacking some depth at centre back, it is highly unlikely the club would sanction a move this late in the window while Konate himself is happy at Anfield having lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in his first season at the club.

He has played 55 times for the Reds, scoring three goals and providing one assist. He scored in the FA Cup semi-finals in the 2021-22 season as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley.

Earlier this month, it was reported by L’Equipe, Al-Ahli — the same club that signed Roberto Firmino following his summer release — had tabled a €12 million (£10m) offer to bring Thiago over as well.

However, the midfielder looks set to stay at Liverpool alongside Salah, who Liverpool continue to insist is not for sale despite interest from Al-Ittihad.

The Daily Mail reports the Saudi Pro League side are set to test the Reds’ resolve with a £118m bid for the star winger. It is unlikely to be considered by Liverpool with Salah signing a new long-term deal last summer to make him the highest paid player in the club’s history.

The Egyptian has already shown his worth this season with two assists and a goal in the club’s opening three games. He provided the key pass for Darwin Nunez’s dramatic winner at Newcastle United with further reports adding Jurgen Klopp would be ‘furious’ if the club sanctioned a move.