LiverpoolWorld has all you need to know to watch Liverpool’s pre-season fixture.

Liverpool will get their pre-season underway tomorrow against 2. Bundesliga side SC Karlsruher, in what is their first of two fixtures in Germany.

The fixture with Karslruher will be the first meeting ever between the two sides and Jurgen Klopp will be looking make a strong start to their five-game fixture list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karslruhre finished seventh in the second tier of German football last season and will give Liverpool the chance to test themselves in a competitive game having already been training together since July 8.

Following this fixture, the Reds will travel to face Greuther Furth in a behind-closed-doors game before jetting off to Singapore to take on Leicester and Bayern Munich, before ending their run of friendlies at Preston’s Deepdale where they will face SV Darmstadt.

But first up is Karlsruher and we may well see summer signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai enjoy their first minutes.

When does Karlsruher v Liverpool kick-off?

This pre-season clash is set to take place on Wednesday, July 18.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kick-off at the BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe, Germany (34,302 capacity) is set for 17:30 UK time.

How to watch Karlsruher v Liverpool

Karlsruher vs Liverpool is available to watch live on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Fans can subscribe to LFCTVGO and pay an annual subscription of £49.99 to access this game or enjoy their first month free using code GOFREE23.

Karlsruher v Liverpool injury news

In terms of the Liverpool squad, Jurgen Klopp took a strong squad to his native Germany with him and, as mentioned, fans will be clamouring to see both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai grace the pitch for the first time in a Red shirt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking of midfielders, Fabinho is absent from the trip having been left out due to the £40m bid received from Al-Ittihad last week. Whereas Jordan Henderson, who was subject to a bid from Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, is expected to feature but both could complete moves away this week, or the next.

Thiago is unlikely to be used as he recovers from injury but there may a chance for young Stefan Bajcetic to make his return to action; the 18-year-old missed the final part of the season due to injury but is ready to impress in the first-team once again.

There is an extensive list of young players including Ben Doak, Calum Scanlon, James McConnell, Marcelo Pitaluga, Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark, Melkamu Frauendorf, Vitezslav Jaros, Fabian Mrozek, Lewis Koumas and Jarell Quansah - but it remains to be seen which players will earn minutes.