Liverpool injury news in full ahead of Manchester City test

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have a huge test when they welcome Manchester City to Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds have made a lacklustre start to their Premier League campaign, with plenty already writing off their chances of challenging for the title.

Indeed, Jurgen Klopp’s side and Pep Guardiola’s City are usually in a dogfight for the crown. Last term, Liverpool finished just a point behind the champions.

But now the Reds find themselves 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal after last weekend’s 3-2 loss - and will fall further behind if beaten by City.

Liverpool do head into the latest showdown on the back of a 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League.

And heading into the City game’s here’s the latest look at the injury list.

Curtis Jones

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The midfielder suffered a recurrence of a leg injury and has not made an appearance since the Community Shield.

What’s been said

Despite returning to training, Klopp admitted that Jones would not be in Liverpool’s squad for the thrashing of Rangers.

Potential return game

Manchester City (H), Sunday 16 October.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury in Liverpool’s loss at Arsenal. Picture: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

What happened

The right-back sustained an ankle injury in last weekend’s loss at Arsenal. He was subbed at half-time.

What’s been said

Klopp had feared that Alexander-Arnold would be out for significantly longer than the 2-3 week estimate that has been given.

He said: “It is always difficult to say. Shorter than a month; two weeks I heard but we have to see if that’s right.

“That is the information I got, I am not sure if I am allowed to say this, to be honest! Because I thought it is longer when I saw him after the game. But I take the two weeks easily. We will see.”

Potential return game

Napoli (H), Tuesday 1 November.

Joel Matip

What happened

The centre-back picked up calf damage against Arsenal and was replaced in the second half.

What’s been said

Klopp revealed that Matip will be absent for a similar time to Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool boss said: “Joel just felt a little bit, but that’s what you do nowadays to make a scan, and then he was out as well.”

Potential return game

Napoli (H), Tuesday 1 November.

Luis Diaz

What happened

The winger suffered a knee injury in the clash against Arsenal. Diaz was forced off before half-time.

What’s been said

Klopp said: “Lucho, what is it, six to eight [weeks] or whatever? We will see how long.

“Lucho looks like a quick healer but anyway we have obviously to be careful with that. [It] could have been worse as well, the way he moved after the game.”

Potential return game

Aston Vila (A), Monday 26 December

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain down injured. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The former Arsenal midfielder damaged his ankle in pre-season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been spotted returning to training, having joined Tuesday’s session before the Rangers win.

What’s been said

Klopp confirmed Oxlade-Chamberlain would not be in the squad against Rangers. He was not eligible regardless due to not being included in Liverpool’s Champions League squad.

Potential return game

Unknown.

Naby Keita

What happened

The midfielder hasn’t played since the Community Shield. He’s had a muscle injury.

What’s been said

After stressing Keita wouldn’t be heading off for international duty last month when included in Guinea’s squad, Klopp confirmed that the former RB Leipzig man would be back in October.

He said: “The expected return date was somewhere in October, that’s why we had to make the decision.”

Potential return game

Unknown.

Calvin Ramsay

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The summer signing from Aberdeen still awaits his Liverpool debut.

Ramsay had a back injury but did feature on the bench for the defeat of Rangers at Anfield.

However, the right-back did not travel to Ibrox having missed training before the game.

What’s been said

Klopp has previously admitted he hopes for Ramsay to play for the under-21s before being ready to make his first-team bow.

He said: “He needs now training, training, training – there will be a moment he plays U21s so he can get a game.”

Arthur Melo

Liverpool midfielder Arthur Melo. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

What happened

The on-loan Juventus midfielder has made just one outing for Liverpool since arriving.

He has a thigh problem that will sideline him for 3-4 months.

Potential return game

Unknown.