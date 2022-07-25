Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan missed Man City’s pre-season tour of America.

Manchester City will welcome back three keys players tomorrow as they prepare for the Community Shield against Liverpool.

The Premier League champions meet last season's FA Cup winners at Leicester City's King Power Stadium on Saturday.

And they'll renew their rivalry once again after just a point separating them in the top flight.

City have been on tour in America during pre-season where they picked up friendly wins over Club America and Bayern Munich.

However, Phil Foden, John Stones and Ilkay Gundogan were not involved.

The trio reportedly did not meet the requirements to enter the States.

Instead, they travelled with Brian Barry-Murphy's under-23s to Croatia.

They were due to arrive back in England today before linking up with Guardiola and his squad tomorrow.

What’s been said

Ilkay Gundogan during Man City training. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Man City boss told the club's website: “They trained really well.

"I have an update every day with Brian, the manager of the EDS (elite development squad.

"Knowing John, Ilkay and Phil, they are like this.

"Tomorrow (Monday) they come back to Manchester like us and on Tuesday they will start training with us ahead of the Community Shield."

Alisson hope

Liverpool will be hopeful that Alisson Becker can feature against City.

The keeper has missed the past two friendlies against Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig.