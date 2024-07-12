Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. (Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The Napoli winger has been linked with Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s agent has seemingly backtracked on the future of his client.

The winger has enjoyed two magnificent seasons at Napoli since his arrival. In the 2022-23 season, he plundered 14 goals and 17 assists in 43 games to help the Azzurri claim their first Serie A title in 33 years. And while their defence last term was a meek one, only finishing 10th in the table, Kvaratskhelia still managed to score 11 goals and set up nine in 43 outings.

The 23-year-old was also impressive for Georgia at Euro 2024, scoring in a shock 2-0 win over Portugal that saw his country seal a spot in the last 16 before losing to finalists Spain.

During the tournament, Kvaratskhelia’s agent Mamuka Jugeli and his father insisted that the player would be leaving Napoli this summer as they are not in the Champions League. That has led to the club issuing a statement, while president Aurelio De Laurentiis insisted that Kvaratskhelia is not for sale. New head coach Antonio Conte also insisted is looking forward to working with ex-Rubin Kazan ace.

Napoli have already reportedly turned down a bid of €120 million from Paris Saint-Germain as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe. PSG have now reportedly lodged a €200 million offer that includes Azzurri team-mate Victor Osimhen. Liverpool have also been linked with a switch for Kvaratskhelia and it’s been suggested he would been keen on a move to the Premier League.

But Jugeli has now indicated that Kvaratskhelia could sign a new contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Via Corriere dello Sport Jugeli said: "Kvaratskhelia without the Champions League? Then he wants to win the Scudetto. For the future everything depends on the president of Napoli. If he thinks of selling Kvara, he will do, If he wants the renewal, he will renew."