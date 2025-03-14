Liverpool seem to be struggling to reach contract agreements with some of their top players this season.

Liverpool’s contract predicament seems to have taken another bleak turn as the club are struggling to meet an agreement with a key player.

All eyes are on the Reds right now as they vie for a double triumph in the Carabao Cup and Premier League. Winning two trophies in Arne Slot’s first season will be a huge statement from the Dutchman but things behind the scenes don’t seem to be going as smooth as their charge towards the title.

The Reds have three players approaching the end of their contracts, as the world has been well aware of since the summer. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s futures are all up in the air ahead of the end of the season. Tensions are starting to rise as it becomes increasingly likely the trio will leave as free agents but a new update has added an even bigger headache to the situation.

Liverpool struggling to meet Konate agreement

Over recent months, it was reported that Liverpool were focusing on tying Ibrahima Konate down to a new deal. Despite his centre-back partner now just months away from becoming a free agent, the France international is one of the main focuses at the club when it comes to new deal negotiations.

However, it seems Liverpool are also struggling to reach an agreement here, too. According to Football Insider, the Reds ‘have yet to reach an agreement’ with Konate over a new contract, despite being in ongoing talks with the defender.

In fact, Liverpool have gone as far as identifying potential replacements for the 25-year-old as the summer transfer window approaches. The backline has been an area identified for improvement for some time now but the summer could see something of an exodus in defence.

Van Dijk is at risk of leaving for free, talks with Konate are stuttering and Joe Gomez has also been linked with an exit. Despite having one hand on the Premier League trophy, Liverpool’s transfer window is looking all the more bleak amid these concerning contract and exit rumours.

Liverpool contract latest

Liverpool’s latest defeat to Paris Saint-Germain proved to be a significant result. Not only did it mark their exit from the Champions League, it opened the floor to increasing speculation.

Salah, reduced to tears at full-time, had fans predicting a summer exit, assuming his emotion was down to the fact he had played his last European match for Liverpool. Meanwhile, Van Dijk gave a far from promising update on his own contract talks, hitting home to the fans and media that things are moving at far from the desired pace behind the scenes.

Following the defeat to PSG, Van Dijk was quizzed on his contract situation and admitted there was still no clarity regarding his future on Merseyside.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.

He also explained that talks had not been put ‘on hold’ in order to focus on the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League title charge. The skipper insisted as soon as there is news to know, the media will be made aware.