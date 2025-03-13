Liverpool have a lot to consider this summer as the transfer window approaches.

While Liverpool continue to storm ahead of the competition in the Premier League, it seems as though the contract situation involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah is the main topic of conversation surrounding the club.

Salah sparked further exit speculation on Tuesday following their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. The Reds bowed out of the tournament after a disappointing penalty shootout saw both Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones fail to convert from the spot.

Salah was in tears after the defeat, leading fans to discuss whether his emotional response was foreshadowing his summer departure. Van Dijk also had little information to give to the media regarding his contract situation at Anfield.

With the trio seriously at risk of leaving Merseyside for free this summer, transfer rumours are starting to fly once again.

Liverpool eyeing Van Dijk ‘successor’

Losing even just one of the three players approaching the end of their contracts will be a huge blow to Liverpool. It’s now looking increasingly likely that the full trio could be seeing out their final games in red.

Multiple reports have been surfacing lately, linking Liverpool with potential replacements for the key players. Arne Slot’s side have been eyeballing the market for some time now for new defensive recruits and a replacement for Van Dijk could be top of their list.

According to Christian Falk, Liverpool have added Nico Schlotterbeck of Borussia Dortmund ‘to their list’ and he ‘could be the successor of Van Dijk’. Writing on social media, the BILD Sport journalist has reported that the 25-year-old is currently on a salary of €5 million (£4m) per year, which works out at around £77,000 per week.

Dortmund reportedly want to extend Schlotterbeck’s contract at the club, as his terms are currently due to expire in 2027. The German international is a key part of Dortmund’s set-up and a mainstay in the starting lineup.

The report does not mention a price tag for Schlotterbeck but Transfermarkt currently value him at €40 million (£33.5m).

Van Dijk reveals no movement on Liverpool contract

Liverpool fans have been holding out for some positive news on the contract front but things remain tight-lipped at Anfield.

Following the defeat to PSG, Van Dijk was quizzed on his contract situation and admitted there was still no clarity regarding his future on Merseyside.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely. At the moment I don't even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.

He also explained that talks had not been put ‘on hold’ in order to focus on the Carabao Cup final and the Premier League title charge. The skipper insisted as soon as there is news to know, the media will be made aware.