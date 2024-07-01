Latest Liverpool player officially completes departure ahead of pre-season return

Adrian, right, is now a free agent after his Liverpool contract expired. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The former West Ham goalkeeper spent the past five years at Anfield.

Adrian has now officially parted way with Liverpool.

The goalkeeper’s contract has expired despite having been offered fresh terms. And while an offer may still be on the table for the veteran 37-year-old, he is now rendered a free agent.

It appears that Adrian has decided to bring his five years at Anfield to a conclusion. The Spaniard joined Liverpool from West Ham United in the summer of 2019 to provide back-up to No.1 Alisson Becker.

Adrian featured between the posts when the Reds defeated Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup in his first season before helping Jurgen Klopp’s side claim the Club World Cup and their maiden Premier League title.

Adrian has also been around as Liverpool won two Carabao Cups and the FA Cup. But in recent seasons, he slipped to third choice following the emergence of Caoimhin Kelleher, who became Alisson’s deputy. Adrian’s last appearance of his 26 outings came in a 3-1 triumph over Manchester City in the Community Shield in July 2022.

Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip both got send-offs on the final day of the 2023-24 season as their respective contracts were not renewed. The same did not happen for Adrian, though, as negotiations over his future were ongoing.