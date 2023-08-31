There is a growing issue developing for Liverpool that they need to address.

Liverpool may need to sign another defender after the latest turn of events.

A serious injury suffered by Conor Bradley rules him out as being a potential back-up for the right-back position and brings more unwanted questions for Jurgen Klopp.

The squad’s defensive depth is being tested already, given that Ibrahim Konate missed the win over Newcastle and now Virgil Van Dijk is suspended for the next few games.

There’s also reports of a loan move for Nat Phillips, with Celtic interested, meaning there simply has to be a defensive signing at some point. Bradley, 21, impressed at Bolton in League One last year taking home all three of their end-of-season-awards and also earned plenty of minutes during their pre-season tour of Asia.

However, his injury is reportedly similar to the one Calvin Ramsay suffered last season, who also missed the majority of the season.

The issue at the moment is there is no fill-in for that position; Joe Gomez would ordinarily deputise in that position but now he’ll be drafted into covering for the first-choice centre-backs.

It potentially leaves Trent Alexander-Arnold very stretched and it could be a serious issue across a long season.

Joel Matip also came off in the win and was replaced by youngster Jarrell Quansah showing signs of tiredness - most likely down to the fact they played with 10 men from the 28th minute, but still.

Targets are few and far between in the defensive areas, with all of the names mentioned being left-footed centre-backs who can all cover at full-back - there haven’t been many who can cover on the right.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has been linked with a move, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, but there are conflicting reports and the lack of movement surrounding the defender is what is frustrating fans - especially given their lack of depth.

As it stands, the focus is on Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch but they may need to revisit their priorities, as a defensive acquisition is becoming increasingly important given the state of their squad.

If Phillips goes, then 20-year-old Jarrell Quansah could be allowed to step up into the fray as another option, and he did enjoy a solid 13-minute cameo off the bench against Newcastle.