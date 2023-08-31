Sean Dyche revealed as much as he could regarding to the potential sale of Alex Iwobi amid interest from Fulham.

The 27-year-old midfielder has just one year left on his current deal and, despite rumours of a new deal being offered earlier this year, he looks set to leave the club before tomorrow’s deadline.

Iwobi has been a key figure for Dyche and Everton in recent years and had started both games this season before suffering a hamstring injury in the 51st minute during the defeat to Aston Villa.

With Dyche fielding questions about the end of the transfer window, he spoke on the Nigerian international revealing that the business side to the deal is something to consider.

“There’s a few circlings around a few of our players, but there’s no agreements yet.” He revealed.

“Tom Cannon is in a similar situation. The club have to look at the business side with a year left on his deal, money is not free flowing so it has to be looked at. “

When asked about potential deals to replace Iwobi if he were to leave, he responded with: “You can be as confident as you want, deals have to be done and money has to be available.

“If anything happens we’ll see what we can do next, we need the finances to make it work. The obvious one is the wide areas with injuries, the front area we’re trying to find our balance.

”We’ll see what’s available, but there has been that delay due to finances.”

Iwobi recorded nine assists last season and was their best creator by far. If he is to leave, that money will surely have to be reinvested before the end of tomorrow’s window to ensure that their new-look frontline will get the service needed to thrive.

