Crysencio Summerville. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Liverpool, Aston Villa, Chelsea and Newcastle United have been linked with the Dutchman.

Daniel Farke has admitted that Leeds United have ‘lots of work to do’ in the coming weeks’ after failing to return to the Premier League.

The Whites suffered a 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the Championship play-off final at Wembley last weekend. Now they face another season in the second tier - and their transfer window that is expected to be busy.

Leeds still owe £190 million in transfer fees while several of their prized assets are expected to be targeted - one being Crysencio Summerville, The Dutchman was awarded the Championship Player of the Season after he scored 21 goals and recorded 10 assists in 49 appearances. Liverpool are among the clubs who have been linked with a switch for Summerville, while 18-year-old Archie Gray is another the Reds reportedly admire.

Farke, speaking after the Wembley loss, insisted that Leeds have been preparing for several scenarios - and now have more clarity in terms of the business they can complete knowing another campaign confined to the Championship is in the offing.

Via our sister title the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Elland Road boss said: "We will take the positive out of the season but also try to work a bit on the things that we can improve and one thing is definitely a bit more experience, and the players who are involved will also be a bit more experienced next season - experience always helps," he said.

"Obviously in my mind I have also prepared a bit already. Right now is not the moment to speak about this because it could mean I was criticising something we didn't have and these players don't deserve it in this moment. We'll work on all these topics over the upcoming weeks. It's always a bit difficult when you don't know at the end of May exactly which league you're in because they're different scenarios.

“It's a bit tricky. In the background, we've prepared a lot. We're prepared for different scenarios but there will be lots of work to do in the upcoming weeks. Before you press a button you need to know which league you're in. From now on at least we have clarity and can go a bit more into details. I'm pretty sure it will last a little bit, I'm not sure everything will be fully ready at the start of pre-season but when the new season starts then definitely everything will be ready."