Leny Yoro. Picture: AFP via Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid have been linked with the teenage sensation.

Lille have slapped a €60 million price tag on Leny Yoro, reports suggest.

The defender is one of the hottest prospects in Europe. Yoro made 44 appearances and scored three goals in the 2023-24 season as Lille finished fourth in Ligue 1 and qualified for the Champions League.

The 18-year-old is reportedly on Liverpool’s list of transfer targets this summer. It has been suggested that Mundo Deportivo that an offer of €50 million from the Reds has been turned down for the centre-back, who is said to prefer a switch to Real Madrid.

But the valuation of €60 million is said to be something that the Champions League winners have baulked at. Manchester United are also reportedly in the race for the teenager’s signature.

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window. Joel Matip departed at the end of his contract while captain Virgil van Dijk is into the final year of his Anfield contract.