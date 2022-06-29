Here are all the details on Liverpool’s three kit releases.

Liverpool are set to kick off their pre-season campaign in a couple of weeks as they travel to Thailand for friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

The Reds will sport their brand new home kit in Southeast Asia, while fans will be eagerly awaiting the release of their away and third kits before they return to Premier League action in August.

With rumours and leaks flying around social media of how the remaining kits will look, we have gathered all the latest updates ahead of next season...

Home kit released

As usual, Liverpool released their 2022/23 home kit before the previous season ended, though they are ket to debut the shirt.

Designed by Nike, the all-red shirt ‘features intricate YNWA detailing on the sleeve cuff, representing the resilient bond between the fans and the club’.

The club has change the name and number style for the back of the shirt, with a contemporary take on Liverpoool’s historic street signs.

The kit was unveiled on May 5 before it was available to buy on May 19 - days before the Reds’ final match of the season against Wolves.

Away kit ‘confirmed’ by phone case partner

Liverpool are yet to release their away kit but, as usual, there have been a number of ‘leaks’ ahead of the unveiling.

Back in March, Footy Headlines shared leaked mockups of kit featuring an iridescent design, though it was unclear whether this would be the final look.

However, an update from the club’s official mobile phone case partner has appeared to confirm that the leaks were correct.

A photo shared by @KB2X on Twitter shows an example design for a new range of phone cases which is very similar to the design previously leaked.

ASOS model snaps third kit

The third kit is set to be released in the coming months, however it appears that an ASOS model may have already managed to leak it.

In a now-deleted TikTok, he joked about posing in Liverpool and Manchester United shirts as an Arsenal fan - however, he was sporting the apparent new third kit in the video.