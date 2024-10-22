Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are said to have signed a deal with kit suppliers adidas, which will end their Nike agreement.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a five-year kit deal with Adidas.

According to FC Business Magazine, the Reds will part ways with Nike at the end of the 2024-25 season. The American giants has been Liverpool’s kit supplier since 2020, taking over from New Balance against the backdrop of Jurgen Klopp’s side being crowned Premier League champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, with that agreement coming to a close at the end of the current campaign, it is suggested that the Reds will part ways with Nike and move over to Adidas. The German sportswear brand supplied Liverpool between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012 and is reportedly set for a third stint.

FC Business Magazine claims that Adidas has ‘been identified as the winning bidder’. The deal will start in the 2025-26 campaign and run until 2029-30. Nike is said to have been interested in renewing, as well as Puma.

Liverpool are said to net around £75 million per season from their current Nike deal. But that figure could increase under Adidas, who already manufacture kits for Premier League sides Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United reportedly bank £90 million per season and £900 million over 10 years, which is a Premier League record. But Liverpool’s deal could see them move closer to their bitter rivals from a commercial perspective. Arsenal’s current agreement with Adidas is suggested to be worth £60 million per season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

src="https://widgets.touch.global/sdk/iframe.html?language=en&hash=2-2HoZ5YI2kjsHwhi&tag=liverpoolworld" width="100%" height="540px" frameBorder="0">

Anfield chief executive Billy Hogan was tight-lipped when speaking to FC Business Magazine but insisted that the Reds need to continue to increase revenue. He said: “Our partnerships have to be successful but also commercially viable for our partners. It is about building out that long-term strategy. We are very conscious about making the right decisions for the club moving forward and continuing to grow revenues.”