Liverpool 'agree' five-year deal that could be worth 'closer to £450 million' as CEO Billy Hogan speaks out

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney

Lead Liverpool and Everton writer

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 10:43 BST
Liverpool are said to have signed a deal with kit suppliers adidas, which will end their Nike agreement.

Liverpool have reportedly agreed a five-year kit deal with Adidas.

According to FC Business Magazine, the Reds will part ways with Nike at the end of the 2024-25 season. The American giants has been Liverpool’s kit supplier since 2020, taking over from New Balance against the backdrop of Jurgen Klopp’s side being crowned Premier League champions.

However, with that agreement coming to a close at the end of the current campaign, it is suggested that the Reds will part ways with Nike and move over to Adidas. The German sportswear brand supplied Liverpool between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012 and is reportedly set for a third stint.

FC Business Magazine claims that Adidas has ‘been identified as the winning bidder’. The deal will start in the 2025-26 campaign and run until 2029-30. Nike is said to have been interested in renewing, as well as Puma.

Liverpool are said to net around £75 million per season from their current Nike deal. But that figure could increase under Adidas, who already manufacture kits for Premier League sides Manchester United, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Fulham, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest.

Manchester United reportedly bank £90 million per season and £900 million over 10 years, which is a Premier League record. But Liverpool’s deal could see them move closer to their bitter rivals from a commercial perspective. Arsenal’s current agreement with Adidas is suggested to be worth £60 million per season.

Anfield chief executive Billy Hogan was tight-lipped when speaking to FC Business Magazine but insisted that the Reds need to continue to increase revenue. He said: “Our partnerships have to be successful but also commercially viable for our partners. It is about building out that long-term strategy. We are very conscious about making the right decisions for the club moving forward and continuing to grow revenues.”

